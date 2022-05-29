Coronavirus: UAE reports 372 Covid-19 cases, 380 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 161.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 372 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 380 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,061.

The new cases were detected through 196,359 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 29 are 907,441, while total recoveries stand at 891,076. The death toll now stands at 2,304.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said residents of districts in the state which are reporting an increase in daily coronavirus infections should start taking more caution and wear masks.

India's Maharashtra state on Saturday reported 529 new Covid-19 cases, but no virus-related death. The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths on Friday, as per official figures.

Meanwhile, Shanghai announced on Sunday further steps towards returning to more normal life and lifting a two-month Covid-19 lockdown this week, while Beijing reopened parts of its public transport, some malls, gyms and other venues as infections stabilised.

The curbs have battered the world’s second-biggest economy even as most countries have been seeking to return to something like normal.