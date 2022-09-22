Coronavirus: UAE reports 372 Covid-19 cases, 353 recoveries, no deaths

Over 188.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 2:24 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 372 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 353 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,351.

The new cases were detected through 233,095 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 22 are 1,024,457 while total recoveries stand at 1,003,764. The death toll now stands at 2,342.

Doctors in the UAE are witnessing an influx of patients contracting seasonal flu with most of them experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

They highlight that while it’s difficult to clinically differentiate between Covid-19 and other viral illnesses based on the symptoms alone, testing for Coronavirus may be the only solution, when in doubt.

One differentiator could be “certain symptoms like loss of sense of smell (anosmia) or taste (ageusia) are seen in Covid-19 infection and rarely occur with flu. However, all patients should be tested for Covid as it is much more contagious than normal flu,” Gupta added.

As per the government guidelines, when patients have respiratory symptoms like sore throat, cough, or fever, they must get tested for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Europe's medicines watchdog said Tuesday that Covid-19 cases and death rates were falling, but warned the pandemic "is still ongoing" as it urged countries to roll out booster programmes before the winter.

Data collected over the last few weeks "showed that there has been a decrease in the overall number of cases and deaths caused by Covid-19 in Europe," the EU agency's head of vaccine strategy Marco Cavaleri said.

"However as autumn approaches we need to prepare for a new wave of infections in line with the trend shown by the virus in the past two years," Cavaleri said, speaking at a European Medicines Agency press conference.

ALSO READ: