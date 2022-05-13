Coronavirus: UAE reports 369 Covid-19 cases, 250 recoveries, no deaths

Over 158.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Fri 13 May 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 369 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 250 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,970.

The new cases were detected through 227,280 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 13 are 901,809, while total recoveries stand at 885,537. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

With Covid cases in some countries on the rise, authorities in the UAE have called on citizens and expats who are planning to travel to adhere to all precautionary measures.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) advised travellers to double-check the Covid safety rules applicable in their destination countries. This will help them avoid penalties for non-compliance, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread "explosively" across North Korea, state media said Friday, a day after acknowledging a Covid-19 outbreak for the first time in the pandemic.

North Korea likely doesn't have sufficient Covid-19 tests and other medical equipment and said it didn't know the case of the mass fevers. But a big Covid-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population.

Globally, the number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.

In its weekly pandemic report released late Tuesday, the UN health agency said about 3.5 million new cases and more than 25,000 deaths were reported globally, which respectively represent decreases of 12 per cent and 25 per cent.