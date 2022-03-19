Coronavirus: UAE reports 367 Covid-19 cases, 816 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 27,874

Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 4:50 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 4:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 367 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 816 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 144.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 19 are 887,382, while total recoveries stand at 857,20. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Myanmar will resume international passenger flights from April 17, the military said Saturday, lifting a two-year ban on foreign tourists.

The Southeast Asian nation closed its borders to visitors in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to prevent rising infections.

Myanmar was further isolated after a coup last year saw huge protests and a bloody military crackdown on dissent, sending its economy - including its tourism industry - into freefall.

Meanwhile, China’s national health authorities reported two Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge.

The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638.

China reported 2,157 new Covid-19 cases from community transmission on Saturday, with the majority in Jilin. The province has instituted a travel ban, with people needing permission from police to travel across borders.