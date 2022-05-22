Coronavirus: UAE reports 364 Covid-19 cases, 356 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 13,944

By Web Desk Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 2:55 PM Last updated: Sun 22 May 2022, 3:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 364 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 356 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,944.

The new cases were detected through 232,385 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 22 are 904,830, while total recoveries stand at 888,584. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Spain on Saturday eased Covid entry rules for unvaccinated tourists from outside the European Union, in a boost for the key tourism sector ahead of the peak summer holidays.

Until now travellers from outside the bloc - including Spain's main tourism market Britain - could only enter with proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19.

But as of Saturday visitors from outside of the EU will also be allowed to enter Spain with a negative Covid test result, the transport ministry said in a statement.

PCR tests must be carried out in the 72 hours prior to departure to Spain or an antigen test 24 hours prior to departure.

Meanwhile, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates praised Abu Dhabi-led Hope Consortium for developing a world-class Covid-19 vaccine hub in the Capital.

Gates, a vaccine advocate, visited Abu Dhabi Ports’ state-of-the-art cold and ultra-cold storage facility that can hold all temperature brands of Covid-19 vaccines.

“It’s very modern. It got a lot of great refrigeration capacity, things are tracked very well,” he said at the KIZAD facility in remote area of Al Samha.

With an extensive end-to-end vaccine supply chain, the Consortium, along with its partners, have been able to deliver millions of vaccines from the point of manufacture to the point of immunisation.