Coronavirus: UAE reports 359 Covid-19 cases, 350 recoveries, no deaths

Over 191.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 3:14 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 3:23 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 359 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 350 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,567.

The new cases were detected through 121,961 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 9 are 1,030,837, while total recoveries stand at 1,009,924. The death toll now stands at 2,346.

As daily Covid cases see a decline and mask rules relax, medical professionals have started seeing an increase in cases of other viral infections.

Healthcare specialists have urged residents to maintain similar precautionary measures, especially during the flu season.

“It is no surprise that as regulations have been relaxed, the number of flu cases has risen,” said Dr Nikita Singh, specialist internal medicine, Aster Clinic, Business Bay.

Hong Kong says it would give away 500,000 plane tickets worth HK$2 billion ($254.8 million) as it tries to revive its tourist sector post the pandemic.

The Airport Authority is buying tickets from carriers such as Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express, and Hong Kong Airlines as it seeks to promote tourism. The airport authority will finalise the arrangement with airline companies.

Once the government announces it will remove all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers, we'll roll out the advertising campaigns for the free air tickets," Dane Cheng, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, was quoted in a BBC report.

ALSO READ: