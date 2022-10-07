Coronavirus: UAE reports 343 Covid-19 cases, 364 recoveries, no deaths

Over 191.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 3:09 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 3:15 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 343 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 364 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,537.

The new cases were detected through 133,687 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 7 are 1,030,146, while total recoveries stand at 1,009,263. The death toll now stands at 2,346.

Al Ain's Al Maqam Healthcare Centre has been reopened following its closure during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ambulatory Healthcare Services – a SEHA healthcare facility announced.

Services include general medicine, family medicine, chronic disease clinic, women's health, children's wellness, prenatal services, screening, vaccination, and premarital and pre-employment screening. Additionally, the centre will provide speciality services, including dermatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general dentistry, and nutrition, supported by X-ray, ultrasound, lab, and pharmacy services.

Meanwhile, Japan in January expanded use of the vaccine to those as young as five years old. Last month, health authorities started dispensing Pfizer and Moderna Inc booster shots that target the Omicron variant of the virus.

The panel also recommended approval of a version of the Pfizer vaccine that protects against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. Moderna said earlier on Wednesday it was seeking Japanese approval of its own subvariant shot.

