Coronavirus: UAE reports 342 Covid-19 cases, 321 recoveries, no deaths

Over 192.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 342 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 321 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,588.

The new cases were detected through 136472 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 10 are 1,031,179, while total recoveries stand at 1,010,245. The death toll now stands at 2,346.

Telemedicine exploded in popularity after Covid-19 hit, but limits are now returning for care delivered across state lines.

That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins.

Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington, DC, have ended emergency declarations that made it easier for doctors to use video visits to see patients in another state, according to the Alliance for Connected Care, which advocates for telemedicine use.

Some, like Virginia, have created exceptions for people who have an existing relationship with a physician. A few, like Arizona and Florida, have made it easier for out-of-state doctors to practice telemedicine.

Meanwhile, Japanese health ministry panel last week recommended approving Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old.

Japan in January expanded use of the vaccine to those as young as five years old. Last month, health authorities started dispensing Pfizer and Moderna Inc booster shots that target the Omicron variant of the virus.

The panel also recommended approval of a version of the Pfizer vaccine that protects against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. Moderna said earlier on Wednesday it was seeking Japanese approval of its own subvariant shot.

