Coronavirus: UAE reports 341 Covid-19 cases, 834 recoveries, no deaths

More than 146.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 3:31 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 3:36 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 341 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 834 recoveries and deaths.

UAE authorities have updated Covid testing rules for visitors to enter the UAE via land.

According to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), both unvaccinated and vaccinated travellers can enter the country without any pre-flight checks.

Travellers need only perform an EDE test on arrival at their port of entry, with an additional PCR test only being necessary if they test positive. However, travellers may not enter the country until the EDE result appears and everyone in their vehicle has been tested.

NCEMA confirmed that once in the country, visitors must still present the Green Pass on their AlHosn app wherever it is necessary.

UAE health authorities also announced updates to the procedures that those who have had close contact with a Covid-positive person must undergo.

According to the revision by the NCEMA, close contacts now only need to conduct a PCR test on the first and seventh days, or when symptoms appear.

The new rules will come into effect immediately. The announcement was made in coordination with NCEMA's strategic partners in the health sector.