Coronavirus: UAE reports 337 Covid-19 cases, 302 recoveries, no deaths

Over 192.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 5:46 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 5:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 337 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 302 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,648.

The new cases were detected through 142,597 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 12 are 1,031,837, while total recoveries stand at 1,010,843. The death toll now stands at 2,346.

Global growth is expected to slow further next year, the IMF said Tuesday, downgrading its forecasts as countries grapple with the fallout from Russia's attack on Ukraine, spiraling cost-of-living and economic downturns.

The world economy has been dealt multiple blows, with the war in Ukraine driving up food and energy prices following the coronavirus outbreak, while soaring costs and rising interest rates threaten to reverberate around the globe.

"This year's shocks will re-open economic wounds that were only partially healed post-pandemic," said International Monetary Fund economic counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas in a blog post accompanying the fund's latest World Economic Outlook.

More than a third of the global economy is headed for contraction this year or next, and the three biggest economies -- the United States, European Union and China -- will continue to stall, he warned.

"The worst is yet to come and, for many people 2023 will feel like a recession," said Gourinchas.

In its report, the IMF trimmed its 2023 global GDP forecast to 2.7 per cent, 0.2 points down from July expectations.

Its world growth forecast for this year remains unchanged at 3.2 per cent.

The global growth profile is its "weakest" since 2001, apart from during the global financial crisis and the worst of the pandemic, the IMF said.