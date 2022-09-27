Coronavirus: UAE reports 334 Covid-19 cases, 379 recoveries, 1 death

Over 189.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 2:33 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 3:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 334 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 379 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 200,273 additional tests.

Total active cases stand at 18,254.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 25 are 1,026,244, while total recoveries stand at 1,005,645. The death toll now stands at 2,345.

Authorities in the UAE have eased most Covid safety rules as the number of daily infections continues to decline and deaths caused by the virus remain virtually zero for almost three months now. The new rules will be applicable from Wednesday, September 28.

A government spokesperson announced on Monday in a virtual briefing that masks have been made optional in most areas. Mask wearing inside flights is no longer a requirement, but airlines can enforce the rule if they deem necessary. They are also not mandatory in schools.

Masks remain mandatory inside medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means. All food service providers, Covid patients and suspected cases must wear masks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MoHAP) announced that residents in the UAE can now take the Covid-19 and influenza vaccines on the same day. The authority stated that the earlier gap of two weeks is no longer required per the new regulations.

This announcement on Monday (September 26) came as a part of MoHAP’s official launch of the National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign under the theme “Protect yourself...Protect your community”.

Health officials also explain that the Covid vaccine was previously granted an emergency use authorisation and has since been closely evaluated, prompting the removal of the two-week gap.

