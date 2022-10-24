Coronavirus: UAE reports 334 Covid-19 cases, 307 recoveries, no deaths

Over 194 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Photo: Reuters file

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 1:17 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 1:22 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 334 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 307 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,805.

The new cases were detected through 126,584 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 24 are 1,035,430, while total recoveries stand at 1,014,277. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

The EU's drug watchdog on Wednesday approved Pfizer and Moderna's Covid injections for children aged six months and up as fears grow of a winter wave of infections.

At the same time, the European Medicines Agency also approved a separate shot by Moderna, specifically targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

The EMA's human medicines committee "recommended... the use in children aged six months to four years for Comirnaty and use in children aged six months to five years for Spikevax," the Amsterdam-based watchdog said, referring to Pfizer and Modern's jabs respectively.

But it said that compared to shots recommended for people aged five years and older, the doses for infants will be lower.

Pfizer's Comirnaty can be given as a primary vaccination consisting of three doses while Spikevax will consist of two doses.

"For children within these age groups, both vaccines are given as injections in the muscles of the upper arm or thigh," the EMA said.

Meanwhile it also approved Moderna's adapted Spikevax booster jab against the new strains of the Omicron variant.

"The bivalent vaccine is recommended for adults and children from 12 years of age who have already had a primary vaccination course against Covid-19," the EMA said.

The adapted Spikevax vaccine is the second in the 27-nation bloc's toolbox to fight the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 types of the variant.