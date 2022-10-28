Coronavirus: UAE reports 333 Covid-19 cases, 389 recoveries, no deaths

Over 194.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 1:27 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 1:57 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 333 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 389 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,707.

The new cases were detected through 179,183 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 28 are 1,036,693, while total recoveries stand at 1,015,638. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

ALSO READ:

In further relaxation of Covid-19 precautionary measures, the use of EDE and thermal scanners at commercial and tourist establishments and events has been stopped in Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times has learnt.

However, the Green Pass on AlHosn app continues to be a requirement to enter most public places, including shopping malls, in the UAE Capital.

Meanwhile, more school-age children seem to be falling sick these days, with cases of flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections on the rise, UAE doctors warn.

Even though Covid cases are now on the decline, the medics stressed that the coronavirus isn't the only strain that is posing a threat to children. "There are definitely more cases of flu and/or RSV than Covid-19," said Dr Supriya G Menen, paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens.