Coronavirus: UAE reports 330 Covid-19 cases, 337 recoveries, no deaths

Around 195 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Photo: Reuters file

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 6:27 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 330 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 337 recoveries and no deaths.

In further relaxation of Covid-19 precautionary measures, the use of EDE and thermal scanners at commercial and tourist establishments and events has been stopped in Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times has learnt.

However, the Green Pass on AlHosn app continues to be a requirement to enter most public places, including shopping malls, in the UAE Capital.

EDE scanners — a facial scanning technology used to detect virus infections — had been placed in entrances since last year. Thermal scanners detect high body temperature, which is a common symptom of Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, nasal vaccines could still be a powerful future weapon in the fight against Covid-19, despite "disappointing" recent trial results for an AstraZeneca spray, experts say.

By entering the body the same way as the virus, nasal vaccines aim to build immunity in the mucous membrane, that lines the nose and mouth.

This could block people from getting infected in the first place, and also potentially hamper those who have Covid, from spreading it further.

That would represent a huge boost compared to traditional shots in the arm, which have proved very effective at preventing severe Covid, but perform less well when it comes to stopping transmission.

ALSO READ: