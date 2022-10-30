Coronavirus: UAE reports 324 Covid-19 cases, 350 recoveries, no deaths

Over 193.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 324 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 350 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 18,674.
The new cases were detected through 135,901 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 30 are 1,037,347, while total recoveries stand at 1,016,325. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
In further relaxation of Covid-19 precautionary measures, the use of EDE and thermal scanners at commercial and tourist establishments and events has been stopped in Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times has learnt.
However, the Green Pass on AlHosn app continues to be a requirement to enter most public places, including shopping malls, in the UAE Capital.
EDE scanners — a facial scanning technology used to detect virus infections — had been placed in entrances since last year. Thermal scanners detect high body temperature, which is a common symptom of Covid-19 infection.
“According to the instructions of Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 pandemic, EDE and thermal scanning at commercial and tourist facilities, and events were cancelled. Instead, the Green Pass shall be applied,” said a circular issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to establishments.
Several shopping malls have confirmed that EDE and thermal scanners are no longer in place at their establishments.
Mall managers are optimistic that with the number of new cases remaining relatively low the requirement of green pass would also be relaxed.
“The relaxations announced last month have had a positive impact on our businesses. I am hoping the green pass requirement will be removed soon as the number of new infections are going down, and we are entering winter season, which draws tourists to Abu Dhabi,” a mall manager said.
Over 193.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Over 193.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Over 193 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
On Thursday, the city of 21 million people reported 18 new locally transmitted cases for the previous day, bringing the tally for the past 10 days to 197
Dr Akjemal Magtymova declined to respond to questions about the allegations but described the accusations as 'defamatory'
Over 193.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
In a meeting regarding emergence of Omicron’s new sub-variants, experts recommend to increase surveillance and genome sequencing
Over 193 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far