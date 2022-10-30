Coronavirus: UAE reports 324 Covid-19 cases, 350 recoveries, no deaths

Around 195 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 3:24 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 324 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 350 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,674.

The new cases were detected through 135,901 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 30 are 1,037,347, while total recoveries stand at 1,016,325. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

In further relaxation of Covid-19 precautionary measures, the use of EDE and thermal scanners at commercial and tourist establishments and events has been stopped in Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times has learnt.

However, the Green Pass on AlHosn app continues to be a requirement to enter most public places, including shopping malls, in the UAE Capital.

EDE scanners — a facial scanning technology used to detect virus infections — had been placed in entrances since last year. Thermal scanners detect high body temperature, which is a common symptom of Covid-19 infection.

“According to the instructions of Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 pandemic, EDE and thermal scanning at commercial and tourist facilities, and events were cancelled. Instead, the Green Pass shall be applied,” said a circular issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to establishments.

Several shopping malls have confirmed that EDE and thermal scanners are no longer in place at their establishments.

Mall managers are optimistic that with the number of new cases remaining relatively low the requirement of green pass would also be relaxed.

“The relaxations announced last month have had a positive impact on our businesses. I am hoping the green pass requirement will be removed soon as the number of new infections are going down, and we are entering winter season, which draws tourists to Abu Dhabi,” a mall manager said.