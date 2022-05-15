The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
coronavirus2 days ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 323 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 303 recoveries and no deaths.
ALSO READ:
The UAE has pledged to donate Dh220 million ($60 million) to support global efforts in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare for future pandemics, including coronavirus variants.
The country’s donation will include Dh36 million ($10 million) to facilitate easy access to Covid-19 testing kits, and Dh183 million ($50 million) worth of aid to provide specialised medical supplies to curb the spread of the pandemic.
On the international front, North Korea on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from “fever”, days after officially confirming its first-ever Covid-19 cases and ordering nationwide lockdowns.
The outbreak, which leader Kim Jong Un has said is causing “great upheaval”, leaves a country with one of the world’s worst healthcare systems on the edge of potential disaster.
Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for Covid-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday.
She will not be in parliament for the government’s emissions reduction plan on Monday and the budget on Thursday, but “travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage,” the statement said.
The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
coronavirus2 days ago
The downward trend in reported infections began in March
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 13,851
coronavirus3 days ago
Hold a minute's silence as tribute to colleague who passed away during the pandemic
coronavirus3 days ago
The Chinese commercial hub has been tightening its lockdown for a final push to eradicate the virus by the end of the month
coronavirus3 days ago
One of the highest death rates in the developed world
coronavirus3 days ago
KCNA reports first case of the highly transmissible Omicron virus
coronavirus3 days ago
At one point in 2021, more people died from Covid every day on average than were killed in the 2001 attacks
coronavirus3 days ago