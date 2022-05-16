Coronavirus: UAE reports 319 Covid-19 cases, 344 recoveries, no deaths

Over 159.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 319 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 344 recoveries and no deaths.

China’s retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as wide Covid-19 lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their homes and severely disrupted supply chains, casting a long shadow over the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy.

Full or partial lockdowns were imposed in major centres across the country in March and April, including the most populous city Shanghai, hitting production and consumption and heightening risks for those parts of the global economy heavily dependent on China.

Retail sales in April shrank 11.1 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest contraction since March 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, a steeper decline than forecast in a Reuters poll.

Factory production fell 2.9 per cent from a year earlier, dashing expectations for a rise and the largest decline since February 2020, as anti-virus measures snarled supply chains and paralysed distribution.

Meanwhile, Shanghai set out plans on Monday for the return of more normal life from June 1 and the end of a painful Covid-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks and contributed to a sharp slowdown in China's economic activity.

In the clearest timetable yet, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said Shanghai's reopening would be carried out in stages, with movement curbs largely to remain in place until May 21 to prevent a rebound in infections, before a gradual easing.

"From June 1, to mid- and late June, as long as risks of a rebound in infections are controlled, we will fully implement epidemic prevention and control, normalize management, and fully restore normal production and life in the city," she said.

The full lockdown of Shanghai and Covid curbs on hundreds of millions of consumers and workers in dozens of other cities have hurt retail sales, industrial production and employment, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter.