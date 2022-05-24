Coronavirus: UAE reports 317 Covid-19 cases, 323 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 13,904

Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 317 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 323 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,904.

The new cases were detected through 221,440 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 24 are 905,468, while total recoveries stand at 889,262. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 160.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

