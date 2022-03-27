Coronavirus: UAE reports 315 Covid-19 cases, 850 recoveries, no deaths

More than 146.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 3:25 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 3:34 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 315 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 850 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 23,392.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 27 are 890,108, while total recoveries stand at 864,414. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

The Indian government has revised travel guidelines, relaxing many of the existing Covid-19 related restrictions.

Cabin crew members do not need to wear personal protective equipment kits, while security personnel at airports can resume pat-down search of passengers when it is needed.

Airlines also do not need to keep three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies. The rules have been relaxed to ensure “a smooth conduct of air operations,” said the government, even as Covid infections continue to fall because of the high vaccination levels in the country.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has seen a massive 90 per cent drop in Covid deaths in a month.

There has been a 95 per cent drop in March compared to January according to government officials.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, said to the media that March has seen the lowest fatalities since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The state has been reporting deaths in single digits and many districts have not seen any Covid-related deaths; they have not been reported on six days in March, he said.