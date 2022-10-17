Coronavirus: UAE reports 314 Covid-19 cases, 300 recoveries, 1 death

Over 192.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 4:18 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 314 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 300 recoveries and 1 death.

UAE residents have resumed spending on clothing, petrol, dining out and luxury goods as Covid restrictions and fuel prices drop, according to a new survey. Consumer spending is back on track as the UAE economy recovers and more jobs and growth opportunities come up for residents.

A new survey released by Friends Provident International showed that UAE consumers are unlikely to axe their spending on non-essential food items like chocolates, biscuits/ cold drinks as only three per cent of respondents plan to cut spending on such items over the next three months. Only two per cent said they would cut expenses on a new or economical car, holidays, non-essential personal care products and entertainment activities.

Interestingly, 99 per cent of UAE consumers are in favour of keeping their expenses on mobile, Over the Top (OTT) services such as Netflix, beauty products, gym membership, home furniture, and home electronics.

Meanwhile, companies have begun encouraging their employees to work from the office due to a drop in Covid-19 cases and ease in restrictions related to the pandemic, say recruitment and human resources consultant firms.

Mayank Patel, country head, Adecco Middle East, said more and more firms are now looking to adopt hybrid work models, due to advancements in technology and innovative new ways of work that best suit their organisation needs.

“Hybrid model is the most dominant as employees can enjoy better work-life balance and deliver exceptional results get the work done in an environment where they are most productive,” he said.

ALSO READ: