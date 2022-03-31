Coronavirus: UAE reports 313 Covid-19 cases, 790 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 3:39 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 3:44 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 313 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 790 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 21,336.

The new cases were detected through 323,104 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 31 are 891,300, while total recoveries stand at 867,662. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 147.8 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches authorities in the UAE are making sure faithfulls can observe the holy month safely amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the NCEMA announced the safety protocols and Covid safety rules that must be followed during the holy month of Ramadan.

The protocols cover safety rules that must be observed inside mosques during Taraweeh and other prayers.

Meanwhile, several residents in the UAE plan to hold in-person Iftars.

As most Covid-19 restrictions have been eased across the Emirates, and individuals have, in fact, resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour, according to a YouGov survey.

Doctors in the country are advising families to be fully vaccinated, get booster shots and continue taking other precautionary measures during Ramadan.

Healthcare professionals warn that large Iftar gatherings could lead to a spike in cases. They say that numbers should be and celebrate with immediate family who may be completely vaccinated.

