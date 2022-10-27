Coronavirus: UAE reports 313 Covid-19 cases, 323 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 18,763

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 4:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 313 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 323 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,763.

The new cases were detected through 164,253 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 27 are 1,036,360, while total recoveries stand at 1,015,249. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

More school-age children seem to be falling sick these days, with cases of flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections on the rise, UAE doctors warn.

Even though Covid cases are now on the decline, the medics stressed that the coronavirus isn't the only strain that is posing a threat to children. "There are definitely more cases of flu and/or RSV than Covid-19," said Dr Supriya G Menen, paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens.

“With the onset of the flu season, more children have been falling ill, particularly with more upper respiratory tract infections like influenza. As the weather changes from summer to winter, more flare-ups are also seen in kids with allergic rhinitis and HRAD's (hyper reactive airway diseases)," the doctor added.

Meanwhile, World Cup host Qatar has scrapped a requirement for visitors to obtain a negative Covid-19 test before departing for the Gulf Arab state, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Previously, Qatar had told fans attending the World Cup they must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test regardless of their vaccination status, before departing by air or at the border crossing.

Qatar is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.