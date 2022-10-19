Coronavirus: UAE reports 312 Covid-19 cases, 303 recoveries, 0 deaths

Each shot contains one-tenth of the adult dosage, reducing the chance of side effects
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 312 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 303 recoveries and 0 deaths.
Total active cases stand at 18,777.
The new cases were detected through 160,342 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 19 are 1,033,770, while total recoveries stand at 1,012,646. The death toll now stands at 2,347.
Over 192.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Authorities reported 2,089 new local cases for October 10 — the highest since August 20 — with as many as 36 cities imposing control measures
