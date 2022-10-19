Coronavirus: UAE reports 312 Covid-19 cases, 303 recoveries, 0 deaths

Over 193.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 4:55 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 5:07 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 312 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 303 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,777.

The new cases were detected through 160,342 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 19 are 1,033,770, while total recoveries stand at 1,012,646. The death toll now stands at 2,347.