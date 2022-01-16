The health ministry reported 39,004 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 3,067 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,055 recoveries and three deaths.
Total active cases stand at 42,789.
The new cases were detected through 3,88,572 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 16 are 805,248, while total recoveries stand at 760,268. The death toll now stands at 2,191.
Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday banned serving the inflight meal in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to stem the spread of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, from January 17.
“Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, the NCOC bans serving meals/snacks onboard domestic flights and public transport effective from January 17,” the authority said on its Twitter handle.
The National Command and Operation Centre in a meeting on Saturday discussed the epidemic curve chart data and disease prevalence in wake of rising disease trends in the country, especially in the urban centres.
The forum decided to extensively engage with provinces specially with Sindh government for necessary measures to tackle rising disease.
Meanwhile, India’s election commission extended its ban on political rallies and roadshows in five states on Saturday due to rising Covid-19 cases in the country.
The ban, which runs to January 22, excludes indoor political party events of less than 300 people, or at 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, the watchdog said in a statement.
Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state and a key battleground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold elections starting next month. The poll in the northern state, which is currently ruled by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, is seen a barometer for national elections due in 2024.
