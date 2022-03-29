Coronavirus: UAE reports 301 Covid-19 cases, 873 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 4:02 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 4:12 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 301 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 873 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 22,295.

The new cases were detected through 330,191 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 29 are 890,699, while total recoveries stand at 866,102. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, residents in the UAE plan to hold in-person Iftars.

Most Covid-19 restrictions have been eased across the Emirates, and individuals have, in fact, resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour, according to a YouGov survey.

Iftar snacks can also be put up for display outside eateries in Sharjah during the holy month of Ramadan. Restaurants, cafeterias and bakeries need to get a permit from the Sharjah Municipality for displaying the snacks after the Asr prayer.

The practice — which is a common sight across the UAE during the holy month — was banned in Sharjah in 2021 and 2020 as a Covid safety measure

Sharjah Municipality has also announced few guidelines to serve food in eateries during the holy month.

The Civic body has started issuing permits to eateries for serving food and permit holders, including those inside shopping malls, can serve food till the call for the Asr prayer.

Meanwhile, a sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron version of coronavirus known as BA.2 is now dominant worldwide, prompting surges in many countries in Europe and Asia and raising concern over the potential for a new wave in the United States.

BA.2 now represents nearly 86 per cent of all sequenced cases, according to the World Health Organization.