Coronavirus: UAE reports 300 Covid-19 cases, 621 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 19,554

By Web Desk Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 300 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 621 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 183,491 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 4 are 892,470, while total recoveries stand at 870,614. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 149 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

China has sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai to help carry out Covid-19 tests for all of its 26 million residents as cases continued to rise on Monday, in one of the country's biggest-ever public health responses.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday dispatched more than 2,000 medical personnel from across the army, navy and joint logistics support forces to Shanghai, an armed forces newspaper reported.

Under China’s unbending virus controls, anyone found positive — even if they are asymptomatic or have a mild infection — must be isolated from non-infected people.

On Monday, Shanghai health officials defended a policy of separating babies and young children from their parents if they test positive for Covid-19, as frustration at the city’s tough virus controls builds.

Airline easyJet said on Monday it had been forced to cancel some flights to and from Britain after a new surge of Covid-19 left it facing higher than normal staff sickness levels.

England has seen a new surge in Covid-19 in recent weeks, with one in 13 people believed to have been infected in the week ending March 26, the highest since the pandemic began.

