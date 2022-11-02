Coronavirus: UAE reports 299 Covid-19 cases, 308 recoveries, no deaths

Over 195.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 5:28 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 6:15 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 299 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 308 recoveries and no deaths.

From training staff using AR to the dashboard that got UAE through the Covid-19 pandemic, technology and artificial intelligence is at the heart of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference (DIFSC). “The latest technological innovation and best practices in implementing food policies are vital to achieving regional and global food security,” said Dawood Abdul Rahman Al-Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality (DM).

DM is now using AR, wearable tech and the metaverse to train their officers before sending them out into the field. Apart from teaching them how to extinguish a fire, the AR program also teaches them how to use a thermometer to check if meat is cooked properly and how to properly handle food during preparation.

Hosted under the theme ‘future directions in food safety and security,’ the three-day conference will discuss strategies aimed at maintaining high food safety and security standards, including the significance of deploying innovative technologies to strengthen the supply chain.

The same dashboard powered by data science and artificial intelligence that played a central role in pulling Dubai through the pandemic was also used to track food security during the time. This was revealed by Dubai Municipality’s Aysha Ibrahim AlAwadhi.

The Dubai Food Security Dashboard provided live updates on five important indicators for food security – the supply index, stock availability, domestic production, consumption, and the price index for all vital F&B commodities in Dubai. The dashboard also helped monitor import and export companies to determine whether they should increase their inventory or not.