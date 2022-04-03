Coronavirus: UAE reports 298 Covid-19 cases, 678 recoveries, no deaths

Over 148.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Sun 3 Apr 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 298 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 648 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 19,875.

The new cases were detected through 282,125 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 3 are 892,170, while total recoveries stand at 869,993. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

A new Covid mutant ‘XE’ has been found in the UK, the World Health Organisation has said in its latest report and noted that it may be more transmissible than the BA.2 sublineage of Covid-19.

XE is recombinant of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages of Covid-19.

“The XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the United Kingdom on January 19 and >600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since,” the WHO said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for Covid-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week.

The announcement by Chief Executive Carrie Lam came as the southern Chinese city is struggling to contain its worst outbreak. Lam said a “compulsory, universal test” of the whole population is still essential, but did not say when that might happen. Authorities shelved the idea after a previous announcement caused panic buying.

Also, Brazil loosened its pandemic restrictions for international travellers Saturday, ending its Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated passengers and scrapping a lengthy health questionnaire.

Travellers will now only be required to present proof of vaccination on arrival in the country, according to new regulations published late Friday in the government gazette, following a recommendation to the same effect from federal health regulator Anvisa last week.