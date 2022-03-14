Coronavirus: UAE reports 296 Covid-19 cases, 980 recoveries, no deaths

Over 142.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 296 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 980 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 31,095.

The new cases were detected through 254,579 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 14 are 885,703, while total recoveries stand at 852,306. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday there were no current plans to further tighten strict social distancing measures as authorities battle to contain a deepening coronavirus outbreak which has submerged its health system and seen deaths soar.

Lam said there was limited room to tighten further, with the global financial hub already having put in place the strictest measures since its Covid strategy began in 2020. Gatherings of more than two people are banned, most venues are shut - including schools - and masks are compulsory everywhere, even when exercising outdoors.

"The government has to be very careful before tightening social distancing measures further ... with the need to consider the mental health of citizens," she told a daily press briefing.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, and mRNA Victoria, representing the State of Victoria in Australia, announced the signing of the collaboration of agreement to advance the global RNA ecosystem and further develop treatments related to Covid-19.

In the presence of Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria in the State of Victoria, the collaboration of agreement was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, and by Michael Kapel, Chief Executive Officer, mRNA Victoria.

The two entities will identify areas of interest related to RNA research while initiating academic collaborations and knowledge exchange as well as identifying early-stage research investment opportunities.