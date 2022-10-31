Coronavirus: UAE reports 289 Covid-19 cases, 276 recoveries, no deaths

Over 194 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 289 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 276 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 18,687.
The new cases were detected through 88,205 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 31 are 1,037,636, while total recoveries stand at 1,016,601. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
More school-age children seem to be falling sick these days, with cases of flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections on the rise, UAE doctors warn.
Even though Covid cases are now on the decline, the medics stressed that the coronavirus isn't the only strain that is posing a threat to children. "There are definitely more cases of flu and/or RSV than Covid-19," said Dr Supriya G Menen, paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens.
“With the onset of the flu season, more children have been falling ill, particularly with more upper respiratory tract infections like influenza. As the weather changes from summer to winter, more flare-ups are also seen in kids with allergic rhinitis and HRAD's (hyper reactive airway diseases)," the doctor added.
Meanwhile, in further relaxation of Covid-19 precautionary measures, the use of EDE and thermal scanners at commercial and tourist establishments and events has been stopped in Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times has learnt.
However, the Green Pass on AlHosn app continues to be a requirement to enter most public places, including shopping malls, in the UAE capital.
