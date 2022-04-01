147.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 288 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 830 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 20,794.
The new cases were detected through 295,915 additional tests.
Passengers who have been fully vaccinated in the UAE don’t need to take a Covid PCR test before travelling to India. Earlier, only passengers who held a vaccination certificate issued in India were eligible for the pre-travel PCR test exemption.
The UAE has been added to India’s list of countries/regions from where vaccination schedule completion certificate is recognised.
Passengers must upload the vaccination certificate on the Air Suvidha portal.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has announced Covid safety rules that must be followed for setting up Iftar tents during the holy month of Ramadan.
On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic announced that permits are mandatory for setting up the tents.
As the Emirates witnessed a steady decline in the new confirmed cases of Covid-19, authorities have eased most of the pandemic related restrictions.
Doctors in the UAE are advising families to be fully vaccinated, get booster shots and continue taking other precautionary measures during Ramadan.
Dr Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Internal Medicine Specialist at Burjeel Speciality Hospital, Sharjah said: “While the pandemic may be nearing its end, it is important to be responsible to protect ourselves and our family members by getting two doses of the Covid vaccine and the booster dose as well."
