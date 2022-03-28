Coronavirus: UAE reports 287 Covid-19 cases, 815 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 22,867.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 287 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 815 recoveries and no deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 28 are 890,398, while total recoveries stand at 865,229. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Detained former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has skipped three days of her trial in a junta court after Covid-19 was detected among her staff and she was placed in quarantine, a source with knowledge of the case said Monday.

The 76-year-old’s civilian government was ousted in a coup last year that triggered mass protests, and she faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years.

Currently on trial for alleged corruption, breaching Myanmar’s official secrets act and pressuring the election commission, Suu Kyi has not appeared in court since last Thursday, the legal source told AFP.

“Some people in her company have been infected by Covid-19... and so she’s kept in quarantine, although she’s not infected,” the source said. “We are worried because we haven’t been able to see her.”

Meanwhile, China’s financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people on Monday, closing bridges and tunnels, and restricting highway traffic in a scramble to contain surging local Covid-19 cases.

The snap lockdown, announced by Shanghai’s city government on Sunday, will split the city in two roughly along the Huangpu River for nine days to allow for staggered testing.

A record 3,450 symptomatic Covid cases were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the nationwide total, along with 50 symptomatic cases, the city government said on Monday.

Shanghai’s Public Security Bureau said it was closing cross-river bridges and tunnels, and highway tollbooths concentrated in the city’s eastern districts through April 1. Areas to the west of the Huangpu River will have similar restrictions imposed April 1-5.