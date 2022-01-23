Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,813 Covid-19 cases, 1,028 recoveries, 3 deaths

Total active cases stand at 55,142

Published: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 1:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 2,813 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,028 recoveries and three deaths.

Total active cases stand at 55,142.

The new cases were detected through 517,107 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 23 are 825,699, while total recoveries stand at 768,343. The death toll now stands at 2,214.

After three weeks of distance education, in-person learning is all set to resume in the UAE’s public schools and colleges from tomorrow, January 24, in two groups.

Campus learning will also resume in private and public schools in Abu Dhabi from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in UAE has urged schools, pupils and parents to adhere to all health and safety measures put in place by the authorities when students return to campuses for physical learning.

Pupils in public schools across the UAE will return to schools in two phases.

The first group of students will return to educational institutions on January 24.

The rest of the students will resume in-person learning from January 31.

In a new circular, Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA) said that healthcare workers, who were in close contact with Covid-19 patients, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

This circular has come into effect since Thursday, January 20. The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi issued a similar mandate for healthcare workers in Abu Dhabi, as well.

Visitors to Abu Dhabi don’t need a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to enter the Emirate, local authorities said on Friday.

“A booster (third) dose for any Covid-19 vaccine is not a requirement for entry into the emirate,” the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) said.

The clarification came in the wake of fresh guidelines issued for UAE residents, who need a Green Pass on AlHosn app with valid 14 days PCR or a negative 96-hour test to enter Abu Dhabi. Residents need to take a booster to maintain Green Pass or have a 96-hour PCR test result to enter the capital.