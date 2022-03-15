Coronavirus: UAE reports 280 Covid-19 cases, 947 recoveries, no deaths

Over 142.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 1:54 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 2:06 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 280 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 947 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 30,428.

The new cases were detected through 254,579 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 15 are 885,983 while total recoveries stand at 853,983. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Mainland China posted a steep jump in daily Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, with new symptomatic cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country's northeast.

China's caseload is still tiny by global standards, but health experts said the rate of increase in daily cases over the next few weeks will be a crucial factor in determining whether China's tough "dynamic clearance" approach - which aims to contain each outbreak - is still effective against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Nearly 90 per cent of the confirmed symptomatic cases were found in the northeastern province of Jilin, which has banned its 24.1 million population from travelling in and out of the province and across different areas within the province without notifying local police.

Meanwhile, China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it will divert 106 international flights scheduled to arrive in Shanghai to other domestic cities from March 21 to May 1 due to the Covid-19 situation.

The impacted flights include those operated by Air China, China Eastern, Shanghai Airlines, Juneyao Air and Spring Airlines, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.