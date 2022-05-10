Coronavirus: UAE reports 280 Covid-19 cases, 259 recoveries, no deaths

Over 157.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 10 May 2022, 2:31 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 280 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 259 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,691.

The new cases were detected through 366,233 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 10 are 900,764, while total recoveries stand at 884,771. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

