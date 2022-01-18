Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,792 Covid-19 cases, 1,166 recoveries, 3 deaths

Total active cases stand at 46,452

Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 1:54 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 1:59 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,792 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,166 recoveries and three deaths.

Total active cases stand at 46,452.

The new cases were detected through 487,749 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 18 are 811,029, while total recoveries stand at 762,379. The death toll now stands at 2,198.

In its latest update, Al Hosn app, UAE's official app for all your Covid-19 test results, said that a booster shot for all types of Covid-19 vaccinations has been made a mandatory requirement to enter Abu Dhabi and most public places in the Emirate.

Health practitioners in the country have advised residents to get get vaccinated and boosted in order to reduce risk of virus symptoms, especially becoming severely ill.

UAE is taking several proactive precautionary and preventive health measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Emirates.

Work-from-home system has been activated for 70 per cent of government employees in Umm Al Quwain.

The Emirate’s Executive Council said on Monday that these employees are those whose nature of work does not require them to be in office.

The circular stressed the importance of the employees' commitment to all Covid safety protocols, including adequate social distancing.

Meanwhile, airlines around the world are still facing the brunt of the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways announced the cancellation of Madinah flights until March 2022.

The airline is actively reaching out to affected travellers to provide them with alternative travel options or full refunds.

Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent have been advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance.

ALSO READ:

Staying with travel news, passenger traffic and airfares from UAE to Mumbai will increase in the coming week as Maharashtra exempted seven-day quarantine for passengers travelling from the UAE from Monday, January 17.

It’s is expected that air passenger traffic will increase around 20-25 per cent in the coming weeks on the UAE-Mumbai corridor.

Passengers travelling from the UAE to Mumbai and then boarding the flight to any other city in India are not obliged, legally, to quarantine and take a PCR test on the eighth day.