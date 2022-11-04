Coronavirus: UAE reports 278 Covid-19 cases, 307 recoveries, no deaths

Over 195.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 12:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 278 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 307 recoveries and no deaths.

Chinese authorities imposed lockdowns on 600,000 people in the area surrounding the world's largest iPhone factory on Wednesday, as workers complained of disorderly Covid controls at the facility.

All people except Covid-prevention volunteers and essential workers "must not leave their residences except to receive Covid tests and emergency medical treatment", officials from central China's Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone said.

The move comes after images emerged on Chinese social media last week showing people breaking out of the facility, which is run by Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn and makes products for Apple.

Employees complained online of poor conditions, a lack of supplies and having to flee the factory on foot to avoid Covid transport curbs. Foxconn says there are currently more than 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou plant.

Meanwhile, Fifa World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on November 20, and host Qatar has recently announced a major travel relief for visitors and fans. The Gulf nation announced that no pre-arrival Covid-19 test would be required for foreign visitors to enter the country.

Mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from abroad has been lifted. However, travellers who test positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Qatar must undergo self-isolation measures in accordance with the procedures followed in the country.

The changes in the Covid-19 travel and return policy came into effect on Tuesday, November 1. The host nation urged fans attending this year's tournament to familiarise themselves with the Covid protocol updated by the Ministry of Public Health.

