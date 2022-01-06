Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,687 Covid-19 cases, 902 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 25,258

Thu 6 Jan 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 2,687 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 902 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 405,418 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 6 are 777,584, while total recoveries stand at 750,156. The death toll now stands at 2,170.

UAE has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases since the first Omicron infection was reported on December 1.

A top UAE official explained on Thursday that initial studies suggest the current vaccines are less effective against the Omicron variant, compared to previous strains like Delta. However, booster doses are helping protect people against it, according to Dr Farida Al Hosani, a government spokesperson.

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced that all eligible government employees are now required to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and must take the booster shot to enter the workplace.

Effective from Monday, January 10, the update aims to enhance existing precautionary measures at government entities and further protect public health.

In the Emirate of Sharjah, the Airport Medical Centre will stop providing Covid-19 PCR test services upon reaching maximum capacity.

In an announcement posted on social media, Sharjah Aiport officials said the services will be stopped to adhere to precautionary measures and observe social distancing guidelines.

As the demand for Covid PCR testing has gone up in the UAE, with residents reporting long queues at testing centres and delays in getting appointments, Khaleej Times brings to you a complete guide to getting a PCR test in UAE - appointment, drive-through, at home services.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) operates 23 drive-through service centres across the UAE.

The cost to get a PCR test starts at Dh50, with free tests for some categories of residents.

To keep the country and its residents safe, authorities in the UAE have urged residents to get a Covid PCR test done before visiting extended family members, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Periodic PCR testing will detect the virus early and help the authorities in contact tracing, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.