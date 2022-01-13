Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,683 Covid-19 cases, 1,135 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 37,010

Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 2,683 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,135 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 37,010.

The new cases were detected through 307,767 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 13 are 795,997, while total recoveries stand at 756,805. The death toll now stands at 2,182.

On Wednesday, public schools and educational institutions in the UAE have extended distance learning for one more week.

This means that classes will be hosted remotely till at least January 21 and in-person examinations have been postponed till at least January 28.

Abu Dhabi will also extended remote learning for all public schools and private schools in the Emirate.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi had announced remote learning for the two weeks of the new school term till January 17.

Students will now attend classes virtually for one more week and online classes will be hosted till at least January 21.

As the UAE capital has introduced new border rules for those travelling to the Emirate from within the country, authorities on Wednesday announced setting up of a special office dedicated to tourists.

The authority instructed tourism establishments to make tourists “fully aware of the entry guidelines, prior to planning visits” to Abu Dhabi.

Doctors in the UAE say that the Omicron variant can come with an increased risk of reinfection, even among those who've had Covid-19 earlier.

It usually also comes in a much milder form in immunised communities, say medics.

Health practitioners in the country also say that the saliva-based Covid-19 test has proven accurate and is conducted at various institutions, including by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Doctors say that many studies have documented that saliva test is an acceptable alternative to a nasopharyngeal swab.

But samples of saliva collected at home is not acceptable for travel. "This could vary from country to country and depends on the regulatory authorities."