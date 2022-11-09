Coronavirus: UAE reports 266 Covid-19 cases, 256 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 7:19 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 266 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 256 recoveries and no deaths.

Shopping malls in Abu Dhabi have been witnessing an increase in footfall following the removal of Green Pass requirement. The requirement was scrapped and mask-wearing was made optional as the country lifted all Covid-19 restrictions from Monday, November 7.

The Green Pass on Al Hosn app had been a requirement for all shoppers to access all malls in Abu Dhabi since June 2021. It was among the precautionary measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bhupinder Singh, general manager of Dalma Mall, says the lifting of all Covid restrictions, including the Green Pass, had a positive impact on markets.

“We are seeing more shoppers coming to the mall since the lifting of the Green Pass restrictions. We expect the footfall to increase even more over the coming days,” he said.

Meanwhile, retailers confirmed to Khaleej Times that mask sales have dropped drastically as the country restored full normalcy across all sectors. Some retailers said sales have decreased by over 90 per cent as compared to the peak Covid period.

Mahamood Talal from Talal Supermarkets said: “During peak Covid-19, we used to sell up to 70 boxes of masks daily. This came to about 40 a day after a few months. We barely sell three to five boxes a day now.”

ALSO READ: