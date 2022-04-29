Coronavirus: UAE reports 265 Covid-19 cases, 368 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 2:28 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 2:31 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 265 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 368 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,492.

The new cases were detected through 232,493 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 29 are 898,310, while total recoveries stand at 881,516. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 155.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have approved an extension of the Green Pass validity period from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a return to 100 percent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the Emirate.

However, facemasks must be worn in indoor spaces.

Authorities have also announced announced updated Covid-19 safety protocols for the upcoming Eid-Al-Fitr festival.

Worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending early morning Eid-Al-Fitr prayers.

Citizens and residents must maintain a valid Green Pass on the Al Hosn mobile application, and vulnerable groups must be careful.

As the faithful get ready for the Eid Al Fitr celebrations they had missed over the last two years, a Grand Mufti in Dubai called on residents to still keep safety in mind.

With Covid restrictions eased and the number of cases under control for months now, residents will be marking an Eid that is ‘closest to normal’. Bigger crowds can be expected at mosques and musallahs during the prayers, while family gatherings and meet-ups with friends are now on people’s lists.