Coronavirus: UAE reports 265 Covid-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths

Dubai - More than 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

By Web Report Published: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 2:26 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 2:40 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 265 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 351 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 291,055 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 30 are 735,992 while total recoveries stand at 728,546. The death toll now stands at 2,097.

Earlier today, UAE airlines Emirates and Etihad announced the resumption of flights from Bangladesh, ending the months-long wait of stranded residents to return.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that the global number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall in the past week, with an estimated 3.3 million new infections and about 55,000 deaths, marking a 10 per cent drop in both.

In its regular assessment of the pandemic issued on Tuesday, the UN health agency said the biggest drops in new cases were seen in the Middle East, the Western Pacific and the Americas.

In the weekly Covid briefing that took place on Tuesday, a top official warned that spreading misinformation and rumours about the Covid-19 situation in the UAE hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) called on people to confirm the accuracy of news being circulated on social media.

The official also hailed the UAE’s capability to host large scale events that follow the best health practices.