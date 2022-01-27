Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,638 Covid-19 cases, 1,099 recoveries, 4 deaths

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 2:57 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 3:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 2,638 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,099 recoveries and four deaths

Total active cases stand at 60,884.

The new cases were detected through 528,426 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 27 are 835,839, while total recoveries stand at 772,723. The death toll now stands at 22,32.

A machine developed in the early 70’s has turned out to be a miracle for patients in the UAE who were adversely affected by Covid-19.

When the pandemic struck, the world went into a panic state, but quick understanding and awareness from the doctors at the Dubai Hospital have saved many lives with the help of ECMO- Extra corporeal membrane oxygenation.

Dr Obaid Aljassim, consultant cardiac surgeon and head of cardiac surgery and his team successfully treated many patients diagnosed with lung failure and had no hope of survival. The technology was brought to the Dubai Hospital in 2013 and was primarily used to treat heart and lung, failure patients.

Meanwhile, the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority announced on Wednesday that it would lift restriction on entry for passengers arrving from 12 countries and update entry procedures for three others on January 29, effective 2.30pm.

According to an official tweet, the UAE will resume all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Internationally, IATA is calling to remove all travel restrictions - including quarantine and testing, for those fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine.

The association is asking for quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travellers with a negative pre-departure antigen test result.

They also call on the governments to remove travel bans and accelerate the easing of travel restrictions in recognition that travellers pose no greater risk for Covid-19 spread than already exists in the general population.