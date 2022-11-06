Coronavirus: UAE reports 263 Covid-19 cases, 290 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 2:17 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 263 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 290 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,597.

The new cases were detected through 130,494 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 6 are 1,039,353, while total recoveries stand at 1,018,408. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

Pfizer-BioNTech said on Thursday they will test a combined coronavirus and influenza vaccine which could potentially pave the way for better inoculation uptake for both illnesses.

The companies said in a statement the mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate was set to progress to a phase one trial in the United States with 180 volunteers.

The inoculation "could simplify immunisation practices against these two respiratory pathogens, potentially leading to better vaccine uptake for both diseases," said Annaliesa Anderson, head of vaccine research and development at US drugmaker Pfizer.

"Even with existing seasonal influenza vaccines, the burden of this virus is severe across the world, causing thousands of deaths and hospitalisations every year."

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech developed one of the most widely used vaccines to combat Covid-19.

Rival vaccine makers Moderna and Novavax have also been testing combined inoculations against Covid and flu.