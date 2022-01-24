Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,629 Covid-19 cases, 1,115 recoveries, 5 deaths

Total active cases stand at 56,651

Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 2:12 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 2,629 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,115 recoveries and five deaths.

The new cases were detected through 499,001 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 24 are 828,328, while total recoveries stand at 769,458. The death toll now stands at 2,219.

The Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has released a comprehensive guide for Covid-vaccinated and -unvaccinated visitors to travel to the UAE Capital.

The authority stressed that a booster (third) dose for any Covid-19 vaccine is not a requirement for tourists to enter the Emirate.

The full list of rules have been mentioned in this report.

After three weeks of distance education, in-person learning has resumed in UAE’s public schools and colleges from today, January 24.

Some private schools in Sharjah have decided to opt for remote learning for elementary students on Monday and Tuesday (January 24 and 25).

Students above 12 to attend in-person classes from Monday; however, a negative PCR test result has been made mandatory.

Authorities have given private schools in Sharjah the option to conduct classes in-person, hybrid and remote learning.

The move is part of schools' efforts to follow up the safety measures approved by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) amid a sharp rise of Covid-19 cases in the UAE.

Private and public schools in Abu Dhabi have also resumed campus learning from today.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in UAE has urged schools, pupils and parents to adhere to all health and safety measures put in place by the authorities when students return to campuses for physical learning.

Pupils in public schools across the UAE will return to schools in two phases.

The first group of students will return to educational institutions on January 24.

The rest of the students will resume in-person learning from January 31.