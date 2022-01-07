Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,627 Covid-19 cases, 930 recoveries, no deaths

Active cases now stand at 26,955

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,627 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 930 recoveries and no deaths.

ALSO READ:

As Covid-19 infections surge worldwide, UAE doctors are advising residents to wear 3-layer surgical masks instead of fabric face coverings for better protection.

In particular, cloth masks made with cotton must be avoided, health officials said. Instead, residents may opt for surgical, KN95 or N95 masks.

Dr Sweta Prakash Adatia, medical director and neurologist, RAK Hospital, said: "In a study conducted, it was recorded that cloth masks offer just 47 per cent protection, whereas surgical masks, along with KN95 and N95, offer 95 per cent protection."

The viruses that cause colds, the flu and Covid-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realizes they’re infected.

The time varies for when someone with any of the illnesses will start feeling sick. Some people infected with the coronavirus don’t experience any symptoms, but it’s still possible for them to spread it.

Cough, fever, tiredness and muscle aches are common to both the flu and Covid-19, says Kristen Coleman, as assistant research professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Symptoms specific to Covid-19 include the loss of taste or smell.

Meanwhile, in India, the single-day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above 100,000 after 214 days, taking the country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 35,226,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.