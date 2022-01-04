Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,581 Covid-19 cases, 796 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 21,508

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 1:54 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,581 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 796 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 397,766 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 4 are 772,189, while total recoveries stand at 748,511. The death toll now stands at 2170.

113 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Long queues of cars outside drive-thru Covid-19 screening centres have become commonplace in recent days as UAE residents grapple with post-holiday virus blues.

The majority of those testing are returning from their home countries, and the surge has trebled considerably since January 2. Private testing centres and hospitals have also confirmed a surge in demand for testing following stricter workplace regulations and post-travel testing.

Several Private schools in Sharjah have decided to switch to remote learning for the first three days or the first week of the second term as students found it challenging to get PCR tests done to attend classes during the first and second days due to overcrowded hospitals and clinics.

This decision comes as the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said school principals could take the call on temporarily shifting to remote learning in light of Covid-19 cases.

Not just schools, companies in the UAE are again adopting hybrid and work-from-home models for their employees due to surge in cases of coronavirus and also to help parents adjust to the school challenges after the introduction of the new workweek in the country.

Companies operating in the technology, wholesale, customer contact centres, and professional services are mainly shifting to work-from-home due to the Omicron-driven rise in Covid-19 cases.

With virus cases surging in the Emirates, it is important for residents to know the rules and precautionary measures when close contact gets the coronavirus is crucial.

