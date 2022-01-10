Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,562 Covid-19 cases, 860 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 32,120

Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 2,562 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 860 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 32,120.

The new cases were detected through 297,077 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 10 are 788,187, while total recoveries stand at 753,893. The death toll now stands at 2,174.

Doctors in the UAE have urged people to get tested for both influenza and Covid-19 if they have a fever above 39°Celsius, experience chills, sore throat, runny nose, or nasal congestion with severe body pain, as such patients may have 'flurona'.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), co-infections such as Covid-19 and flu are not uncommon when there is a strong transmission of such pathogens in communities.

As part of Covid-19 safety precaution, two Apple stores in Dubai on Monday have temporarily closed its doors.

The iPhone maker said its Dubai stores are closed till Thursday, January 13.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates airline has closed its onboard lounges and social areas for passengers on board its A380 aircraft for the safety of the travellers due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

An average of over two million new daily cases have been reported in the past seven days while new global cases have increased by 270 per cent since the Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa in late November.

“In light of health and safety considerations, Emirates has temporarily modified some aspects of our onboard service. Our onboard lounge and the social area will not be available to customers at this time,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Travel from the UAE to India has dropped drastically after the Indian government announced a seven-day home quarantine policy for all international travellers to help curb Omicron's spread in the country.

Airfares have almost halved in this sector as families and business travellers from the UAE have cancelled their trips to India as uncertainty looms on their return trip.