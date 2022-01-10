Many kids today are blowing out birthday candles online and meeting classmates through screens
coronavirus22 hours ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 2,562 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 860 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 32,120.
The new cases were detected through 297,077 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 10 are 788,187, while total recoveries stand at 753,893. The death toll now stands at 2,174.
Doctors in the UAE have urged people to get tested for both influenza and Covid-19 if they have a fever above 39°Celsius, experience chills, sore throat, runny nose, or nasal congestion with severe body pain, as such patients may have 'flurona'.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), co-infections such as Covid-19 and flu are not uncommon when there is a strong transmission of such pathogens in communities.
As part of Covid-19 safety precaution, two Apple stores in Dubai on Monday have temporarily closed its doors.
The iPhone maker said its Dubai stores are closed till Thursday, January 13.
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates airline has closed its onboard lounges and social areas for passengers on board its A380 aircraft for the safety of the travellers due to a surge in coronavirus cases.
An average of over two million new daily cases have been reported in the past seven days while new global cases have increased by 270 per cent since the Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa in late November.
“In light of health and safety considerations, Emirates has temporarily modified some aspects of our onboard service. Our onboard lounge and the social area will not be available to customers at this time,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
ALSO READ:
Travel from the UAE to India has dropped drastically after the Indian government announced a seven-day home quarantine policy for all international travellers to help curb Omicron's spread in the country.
Airfares have almost halved in this sector as families and business travellers from the UAE have cancelled their trips to India as uncertainty looms on their return trip.
Many kids today are blowing out birthday candles online and meeting classmates through screens
coronavirus22 hours ago
Patients having a temperature above 39°Celsius may be infected with both influenza and the coronavirus at the same time
coronavirus22 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.8 million
coronavirus22 hours ago
The city has also closed some subway stations on two lines to try to prevent further spread
coronavirus23 hours ago
Many businesses, schools and hospitals in Britain are struggling with staff shortages as Omicron spreads
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 30,418
coronavirus1 day ago
The govt has earmarked PCR and institutional antigen testing for only people at high coronavirus risk.
coronavirus1 day ago
In total, 10 of the mutations from Omicron were found in the 25 samples taken in Cyprus.
coronavirus1 day ago