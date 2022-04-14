Coronavirus: UAE reports 256 Covid-19 cases, 462 recoveries, no deaths

Over 151.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 2:58 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 3:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 256 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 462 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 285,495 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 14 are 894,779, while total recoveries stand at 876,064. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

The UAE has relaxed more travel-related Covid safety rules as daily cases continue to dip sharply.

A government spokesperson said a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis has been lifted. Effective April 16, unvaccinated citizens can travel, provided they get a PCR test done within 48 hours of their flight. They must also complete travel forms on Al Hosn app to get a green status.

Vaccination and booster doses as due were a requirement for Emiratis to travel abroad. This is not the case anymore.

“We stress the importance of contacting the country’s diplomatic missions in foreign countries in case of a suspected infection,” the spokesperson said. According to updated protocols, children aged below 16 years don’t need to take a PCR test to travel to the country even if they are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will ease some social distancing measures later this month, allowing people to dine in at restaurants in the evening and lifting restrictions on private gatherings, as the number of Covid-19 infections declined in recent weeks.

From April 21, restaurants will be able to operate until 10pm with a maximum of four people per table, officials said Thursday.

Other businesses that were ordered to temporarily close due to Hong Kong’s fifth wave of infections, such as beauty parlours, gyms, theme parks and cinemas, will also be allowed to re-open, although capacity will be limited to 50 per cent. Bars and pubs will remain closed.

Restrictions that currently only allow two households to gather will also be lifted.