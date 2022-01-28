Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases, 1,320 recoveries, 2 deaths

123.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 2:07 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,545 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,320 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 80,480.

The new cases were detected through 490,562 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 28 are 838,384, while total recoveries stand at 755,670. The death toll now stands at 2,234.

ALSO READ:

There were scenes of triumph, relief and vindication at Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Hospital as a Covid-19 infected frontliner was discharged on Thursday after battling for more than 180 days for his life.

Arunkumar M Nair, an operation theatre technician with VPS healthcare, endured damaged lungs, a cardiac arrest, failure to breathe on his own and in a semi-conscious state for six months after turning Covid-19 positive in July. Nair, a 38-year-old health worker from the Indian state of Kerala, faced death from close quarters in a flatline situation until a doctor found a pulse to revive his life.

VPS has rewarded the fighting spirit of their frontline staff with Dh250,000 financial aid, a job for his wife, a promise to fund his kid's education and a one-bedroom flat in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Umm Al Quwain announced today that 70 per cent of government employees will resume working from the office instead of home.

The remaining 30 per cent will be allowed to work remotely, according to a circular issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

Earlier, the Emirate had announced that the work-from-home system had been activated for 70 per cent of government employees. The system had been put in place until the end of January as a Covid precautionary measure.

In the same vein, in India, the pandemic is now entering a stage where normal activities can begin with relatively small precautions being taken, said Dr Anurag Agrawal, director, the government-owned Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi.

“The risk to children’s mental health and development by not going to schools is far greater than their risk of having anything to do with Covid-19, Agrawal said on Thursday at an event organised by a leading publication.

Agrawal said India had high rates of vaccination and levels of immunity and low risk of severe disease or death from Omicron. People will now have to get on with their lives and opening schools would be his topmost priority.